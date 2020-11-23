In the latest trading session, 3,948,051 Dada Nexus Limited(NASDAQ:DADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.81 changing hands around $10.23 or 0.3046, the market valuation stands at $9.84 Billion. DADA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.49% off its 52-week high of $44.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.67% up since. When we look at Dada Nexus Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Analysts give the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DADA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Dada Nexus Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Dada Nexus Limited earnings to decrease by -3.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.99% of Dada Nexus Limited shares while 15.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.97%. There are 69 institutions holding the Dada Nexus Limited stock share, with Rovida Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 32.78% of the shares, roughly 5.41 Million DADA shares worth $143.16 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.22% or 2.35 Million shares worth $62.09 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF. With 301511 shares estimated at $9.95 Million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 102.55 Thousand shares worth around $3.39 Million.