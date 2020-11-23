In the latest trading session, 4,101,941 Coeur Mining, Inc.(NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.15 changing hands around -$0.46 or -0.0598, the market valuation stands at $1.75 Billion. CDE’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.37% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.31% up since. When we look at Coeur Mining, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 Million.

Analysts give the Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CDE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Coeur Mining, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Although CDE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.98%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.44-1 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1225, with the 5-day performance at -0.1609 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is -0.0922 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDE’s forecast low is $8.5 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $229.87 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Coeur Mining, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $254.4 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $195.04 Million and $173.17 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Coeur Mining, Inc. earnings to decrease by -510.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 71.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.26%. There are 298 institutions holding the Coeur Mining, Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.75% of the shares, roughly 23.77 Million CDE shares worth $175.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 21.95 Million shares worth $161.99 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 13952101 shares estimated at $98.64 Million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.59% of the shares, roughly 8.76 Million shares worth around $61.93 Million.