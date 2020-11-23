In the latest trading session, 2,178,754 China Recycling Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:CREG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.53 changing hands around $0.72 or 0.189, the market valuation stands at $14.16 Million. CREG’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.36% off its 52-week high of $7.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.68% up since. When we look at China Recycling Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 715.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.75 Million.

Analysts give the China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CREG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $350, meaning bulls need an upside of 7626.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CREG’s forecast low is $350 with $350 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7626.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7626.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17%. The 2020 estimates are for China Recycling Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 92.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.31% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares while 2.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.93%. There are 6 institutions holding the China Recycling Energy Corporation stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 40.06 Thousand CREG shares worth $125.37 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.7% or 21.97 Thousand shares worth $68.76 Thousand as of 44103.