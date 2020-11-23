In the latest trading session, 1,571,415 Brickell Biotech, Inc.(NASDAQ:BBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.59 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.0212, the market valuation stands at $31.7 Million. BBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -574.58% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the current value is an impressive 20.34% up since. When we look at Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 Million.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Instantly BBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.12%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.6299 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6051, with the 5-day performance at 0.1175 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) is -0.2804 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Brickell Biotech, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of Brickell Biotech, Inc. shares while 9.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.07%. There are 26 institutions holding the Brickell Biotech, Inc. stock share, with Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 950.91 Thousand BBI shares worth $858.76 Thousand.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 721.89 Thousand shares worth $651.94 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 240499 shares estimated at $240.47 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 104.31 Thousand shares worth around $104.3 Thousand.