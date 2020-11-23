In the latest trading session, 135,000,000 Ayro, Inc.(NASDAQ:AYRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.09 changing hands around $1.91 or 0.3091, the market valuation stands at $196.57 Million. AYRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -22% off its 52-week high of $9.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.75% up since. When we look at Ayro, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.4 Million.

Analysts give the Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AYRO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Ayro, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Instantly AYRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 30.91%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.87-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 18.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.8386, with the 5-day performance at 1.0276 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 1.8386 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.13%. The 2020 estimates are for Ayro, Inc. earnings to increase by 77.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.99% of Ayro, Inc. shares while 1.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.05%. There are 25 institutions holding the Ayro, Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 98.52 Thousand AYRO shares worth $291.63 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 62.91 Thousand shares worth $186.23 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 10975 shares estimated at $37.64 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2.83 Thousand shares worth around $7.92 Thousand.