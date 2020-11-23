In the latest trading session, 1,016,985 Alterity Therapeutics Limited(NASDAQ:ATHE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.9. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.6 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.096, the market valuation stands at $32.22 Million. ATHE’s current price is a discount, trading about -221.88% off its 52-week high of $5.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.5% up since. When we look at Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 Million.

Analysts give the Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATHE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Although ATHE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -9.6%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.58 on Monday, Nov 16 added 55.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.0513, with the 5-day performance at 0.3913 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) is -0.1623 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 150% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHE’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +150% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 150% for it to hit the projected low.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings to increase by 25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares while 4.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.32%. There are 11 institutions holding the Alterity Therapeutics Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 2.47% of the shares, roughly 445.98 Thousand ATHE shares worth $900.88 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.9% or 162.22 Thousand shares worth $327.68 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 122996 shares estimated at $248.45 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 12.13 Thousand shares worth around $28.5 Thousand.