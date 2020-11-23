In the latest trading session, 2,163,357 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:NMTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.0341, the market valuation stands at $154.84 Million. NMTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.45% off its 52-week high of $1.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.08% up since. When we look at 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 Million.
Analysts give the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NMTR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.04.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 288.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NMTR’s forecast low is $3 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +385.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 191.26% for it to hit the projected low.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.2%. The 2020 estimates are for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.79% of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. shares while 19.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.88%. There are 43 institutions holding the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 17.11% of the shares, roughly 25.72 Million NMTR shares worth $20.96 Million.
Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 921.35 Thousand shares worth $750.9 Thousand as of 44103.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 514938 shares estimated at $295.01 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 200.25 Thousand shares worth around $114.72 Thousand.