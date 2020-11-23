In the latest trading session, 2,584,499 1Life Healthcare, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.02 changing hands around -$2.42 or -0.0683, the market valuation stands at $4.4 Billion. ONEM’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.89% off its 52-week high of $44.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.57% up since. When we look at 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Analysts give the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ONEM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Although ONEM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.83%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $36.06- on Friday, Nov 20 added 7.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.514, with the 5-day performance at 0.0178 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is 0.0472 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONEM’s forecast low is $32 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.09% for it to hit the projected low.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.69% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +84.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.93 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $108.42 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $77.39 Million and $78.76 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares while 97.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.75%. There are 244 institutions holding the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 15.5% of the shares, roughly 20.61 Million ONEM shares worth $584.58 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.99% or 15.95 Million shares worth $452.27 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 2552763 shares estimated at $74.46 Million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 1.8 Million shares worth around $52.51 Million.