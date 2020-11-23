In the latest trading session, 11,989,877 United Airlines Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.04 changing hands around $1.14 or 0.0285, the market valuation stands at $11.91 Billion. UAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -128.24% off its 52-week high of $93.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.63% up since. When we look at United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.59 Million.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.85%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $42.89- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 4.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.537, with the 5-day performance at -0.0051 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 0.0731 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Airlines Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +35.07% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -337.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -64.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.6 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $4.3 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $10.89 Billion and $7.98 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -66.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.6%. The 2020 estimates are for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 51.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. shares while 62.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.56%. There are 668 institutions holding the United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 11.01% of the shares, roughly 29.37 Million UAL shares worth $1.02 Billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.98% or 29.3 Million shares worth $1.02 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14459003 shares estimated at $500.43 Million under it, the former controlled 5.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 7.86 Million shares worth around $271.87 Million.