In the latest trading session, 3,405,994 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.(NYSE:PK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.04 changing hands around -$0.46 or -0.0297, the market valuation stands at $3.54 Billion. PK’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.73% off its 52-week high of $26.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.99, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.47% up since. When we look at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 Million.

Analysts give the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Although PK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.97%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.59- on Thursday, Nov 19 added 3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4186, with the 5-day performance at 0.0584 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is 0.5116 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.18, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PK’s forecast low is $8 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.03% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -46.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +47.6% over the past 6 months, a -155.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -262.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -67.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $169.23 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $253.49 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $810Million and $599Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -79.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -57.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.5% per year.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 05, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 20.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.8.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 85.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.21%. There are 406 institutions holding the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.88% of the shares, roughly 32.7 Million PK shares worth $326.65 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.85% or 25.56 Million shares worth $255.37 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10721234 shares estimated at $88.66 Million under it, the former controlled 4.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 6.67 Million shares worth around $66.01 Million.