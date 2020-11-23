In the latest trading session, 1,268,381 Mustang Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:MBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.26 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.0219, the market valuation stands at $213.83 Million. MBIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.77% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 45.4% up since. When we look at Mustang Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

Analysts give the Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MBIO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Mustang Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Instantly MBIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.19%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.28-0 on Friday, Nov 20 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.201, with the 5-day performance at 0.0689 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) is 0.0516 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 176.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBIO’s forecast low is $7 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +298.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 114.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Mustang Bio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.5% of Mustang Bio, Inc. shares while 26.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.89%. There are 103 institutions holding the Mustang Bio, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.6% of the shares, roughly 2.33 Million MBIO shares worth $7.34 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 1.78 Million shares worth $5.59 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 958613 shares estimated at $3.05 Million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 558.96 Thousand shares worth around $1.76 Million.