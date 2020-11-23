In the latest trading session, 1,556,991 Huazhu Group Limited(NASDAQ:HTHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.94 changing hands around -$1.52 or -0.029, the market valuation stands at $33.03 Billion. HTHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.34% off its 52-week high of $53.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.9% up since. When we look at Huazhu Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 Million.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Although HTHT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.9%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $53.66- on Thursday, Nov 19 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.261, with the 5-day performance at 0.0667 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is 0.1597 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.81 days.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Huazhu Group Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +63.89% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Huazhu Group Limited estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -89.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $467.97 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Huazhu Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $452Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $436.53 Million and $407.69 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 80.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Huazhu Group Limited earnings to increase by 146.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.56% per year.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around December 07 – December 13, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.34.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.47% of Huazhu Group Limited shares while 46.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.1%. There are 339 institutions holding the Huazhu Group Limited stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 50.81% of the shares, roughly 37.39 Million HTHT shares worth $1.62 Billion.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.55% or 11.44 Million shares worth $494.88 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. With 31792241 shares estimated at $1.09 Billion under it, the former controlled 43.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held about 4.44% of the shares, roughly 3.27 Million shares worth around $141.2 Million.