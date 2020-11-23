In the latest trading session, 7,427,524 BEST Inc.(NYSE:BEST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.87 changing hands around -$0.14 or -0.0465, the market valuation stands at $1.13 Billion. BEST’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.88% off its 52-week high of $6.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 14.29% up since. When we look at BEST Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.6 Million.

Analysts give the BEST Inc. (BEST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BEST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. BEST Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.03.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Although BEST has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.65%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.65-2 on Monday, Nov 16 added 21.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4838, with the 5-day performance at -0.1115 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 0.063 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.74 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BEST Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.28 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.54 Billion and $780.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.5%. The 2020 estimates are for BEST Inc. earnings to increase by 60.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.04% of BEST Inc. shares while 22.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.66%. There are 166 institutions holding the BEST Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.28% of the shares, roughly 13.23 Million BEST shares worth $39.69 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 10.1 Million shares worth $30.31 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3757927 shares estimated at $15.82 Million under it, the former controlled 1.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 3.13 Million shares worth around $13.16 Million.