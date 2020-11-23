In the latest trading session, 4,453,715 Avinger, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0271, the market valuation stands at $25.04 Million. AVGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -434.48% off its 52-week high of $1.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.214, which suggests the current value is an impressive 26.21% up since. When we look at Avinger, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.72 Million.

Analysts give the Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AVGR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Avinger, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Although AVGR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.71%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.339 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 13.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7414, with the 5-day performance at 0.1021 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is -0.0034 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 629.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 93.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need an upside of 244.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVGR’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +244.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 244.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avinger, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -12.65% over the past 6 months, a -75.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.9%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Avinger, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +89.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.45 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Avinger, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.5 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.56 Million and $2.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Avinger, Inc. earnings to increase by 90.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.3% of Avinger, Inc. shares while 7.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.79%. There are 27 institutions holding the Avinger, Inc. stock share, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 2.77% of the shares, roughly 2.35 Million AVGR shares worth $757.39 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 825.11 Thousand shares worth $265.77 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 123737 shares estimated at $38.3 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 20.94 Thousand shares worth around $10.15 Thousand.