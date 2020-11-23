In the latest trading session, 2,466,050 India Globalization Capital, Inc.(NYSE:IGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.6. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.28 changing hands around $0 or 0, the market valuation stands at $52.73 Million. IGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -251.56% off its 52-week high of $4.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.69% up since. When we look at India Globalization Capital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36 Million.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

Although IGC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action 0%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.35 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 5.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.0317, with the 5-day performance at 0.0079 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) is 0.0579 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.9%. The 2020 estimates are for India Globalization Capital, Inc. earnings to decrease by -60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.18% of India Globalization Capital, Inc. shares while 5.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.33%. There are 28 institutions holding the India Globalization Capital, Inc. stock share, with Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.3% of the shares, roughly 515Thousand IGC shares worth $535.6 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 470.43 Thousand shares worth $489.25 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 454110 shares estimated at $272.01 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 172.3 Thousand shares worth around $206.76 Thousand.