In the latest trading session, 1,567,081 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ:HJLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changing hands around $0 or 0.0119, the market valuation stands at $18.57 Million. HJLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.73% off its 52-week high of $0.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.211, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.97% up since. When we look at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 Million.

Analysts give the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HJLI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

Instantly HJLI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.19%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.3942 on Monday, Nov 23 added 4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3182, with the 5-day performance at 0.1377 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) is 0.0391 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 467.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HJLI’s forecast low is $2.1 with $2.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +467.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 467.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. earnings to increase by 72.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.93% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. shares while 6.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.97%. There are 10 institutions holding the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 128.76 Thousand HJLI shares worth $55.75 Thousand.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 40Thousand shares worth $17.32 Thousand as of 44103.