In the latest trading session, 28,388,037 Gulfport Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:GPOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.14 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0401, the market valuation stands at $23.1 Million. GPOR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2314.29% off its 52-week high of $3.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 14.29% up since. When we look at Gulfport Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 72.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.74 Million.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) trade information

Although GPOR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.01%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.198 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 27.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.9527, with the 5-day performance at -0.3987 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is -0.4559 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gulfport Energy Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -91.79% over the past 6 months, a -113.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -35.5%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Gulfport Energy Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -183.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Gulfport Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $224.23 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $285.18 Million and $281.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Gulfport Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -608.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.47% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 55.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.63%. There are 197 institutions holding the Gulfport Energy Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.56% of the shares, roughly 21.81 Million GPOR shares worth $11.49 Million.

Firefly Value Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13% or 20.91 Million shares worth $11.02 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8791764 shares estimated at $4.63 Million under it, the former controlled 5.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 4.16 Million shares worth around $4.53 Million.