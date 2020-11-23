In the latest trading session, 24,140,462 Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GHSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.23 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.0843, the market valuation stands at $19.99 Million. GHSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -221.74% off its 52-week high of $0.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.165, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.26% up since. When we look at Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 Million.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.43%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.2615 on Friday, Nov 20 added 13.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0272, with the 5-day performance at 0.1817 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is 0.1309 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 542.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 144.33 days.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 22.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.89% of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares while 4.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.12%. There are 15 institutions holding the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.22% of the shares, roughly 2.84 Million GHSI shares worth $569.84 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 342.24 Thousand shares worth $68.59 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 688575 shares estimated at $301.94 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 272.36 Thousand shares worth around $85.5 Thousand.