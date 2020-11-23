In the latest trading session, 4,558,507 Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation(NASDAQ:GTEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.57 changing hands around $1.88 or 0.4014, the market valuation stands at $65.74 Million. GTEC’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.21% off its 52-week high of $10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.95% up since. When we look at Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 Million.

Analysts give the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GTEC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Instantly GTEC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 40.14%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.47-3 on Monday, Nov 23 added 3.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.249, with the 5-day performance at 0.1053 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is 1.449 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 40695 will be $75Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $45.89 Million and $49.22 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 77.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 336%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14% per year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 88.18% of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares while 0.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.38%. There are 4 institutions holding the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stock share, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 29Thousand GTEC shares worth $69.6 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 12.23 Thousand shares worth $29.35 Thousand as of 44103.