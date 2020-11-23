In the latest trading session, 2,469,989 GSX Techedu Inc.(NYSE:GSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.92 changing hands around -$2.74 or -0.0417, the market valuation stands at $15.04 Billion. GSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.33% off its 52-week high of $141.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.74% up since. When we look at GSX Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 Million.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

Although GSX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.17%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $71.82- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 13.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.8435, with the 5-day performance at -0.1246 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is -0.0744 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.71 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GSX Techedu Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +111.67% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. GSX Techedu Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -227.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 258.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $349.8 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GSX Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $416.77 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $132.38 Million and $1.3 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 164.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -67.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GSX Techedu Inc. earnings to decrease by -229.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s Major holders