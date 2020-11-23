In the latest trading session, 5,895,887 Gores Metropoulos, Inc.(NASDAQ:GMHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.7 changing hands around $0.95 or 0.0745, the market valuation stands at $676.5 Million. GMHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.84% off its 52-week high of $14.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.02% up since. When we look at Gores Metropoulos, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Analysts give the Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GMHI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Gores Metropoulos, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $Error.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) trade information

Instantly GMHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.45%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.50- on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3407, with the 5-day performance at 0.342 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) is 0.3394 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Gores Metropoulos, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of Gores Metropoulos, Inc. shares while 64.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.87%. There are 95 institutions holding the Gores Metropoulos, Inc. stock share, with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.43% of the shares, roughly 2.17 Million GMHI shares worth $24.8 Million.

Element Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 2.05 Million shares worth $23.36 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-MProved Systematic Multi Strategy Fd. With 539019 shares estimated at $6.16 Million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Series Portfolios Tr-MProved Systematic Multi Strategy Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 9.55 Thousand shares worth around $102.05 Thousand.