In the latest trading session, 1,430,412 G1 Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GTHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.61 changing hands around $0.49 or 0.0404, the market valuation stands at $479.76 Million. GTHX’s current price is a discount, trading about -148.85% off its 52-week high of $31.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30.21% up since. When we look at G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 851.12 Million.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.04%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.26- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 11.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5229, with the 5-day performance at -0.0133 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is 0.0048 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.6%. The 2020 estimates are for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.74% of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 90.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.93%. There are 196 institutions holding the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 11.28% of the shares, roughly 4.29 Million GTHX shares worth $49.55 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 2.99 Million shares worth $34.5 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1756205 shares estimated at $19.3 Million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $11.73 Million.