In the latest trading session, 1,090,372 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.(NASDAQ:GIII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.43 changing hands around -$0.16 or -0.0074, the market valuation stands at $1.03 Billion. GIII’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.62% off its 52-week high of $34.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.96, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.19% up since. When we look at G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.12 Million.

Analysts give the G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GIII as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.89.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

Although GIII has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.74%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.83- on Friday, Nov 20 added 1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3603, with the 5-day performance at 0.3139 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is 0.5395 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GIII’s forecast low is $14 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.67% for it to hit the projected low.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +93.15% over the past 6 months, a -89.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -55.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $773.24 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $548.71 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.13 Billion and $754.62 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.4%. The 2020 estimates are for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. earnings to increase by 7.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.2% per year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.51% of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares while 101.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.7%. There are 267 institutions holding the G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.2% of the shares, roughly 6.38 Million GIII shares worth $83.67 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 4.26 Million shares worth $55.87 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 2684188 shares estimated at $35.19 Million under it, the former controlled 5.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $13.21 Million.