In the latest trading session, 4,780,694 Futu Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:FUTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.55 changing hands around $2.04 or 0.0439, the market valuation stands at $7.03 Billion. FUTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.25% off its 52-week high of $51.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 83.19% up since. When we look at Futu Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.39%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $51.10- on Friday, Nov 20 added 4.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.7045, with the 5-day performance at 0.1543 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 0.4081 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Futu Holdings Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +230.27% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Futu Holdings Limited estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 153.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.73 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Futu Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $99.8 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 198.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 149.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Futu Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 266.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.25% per year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Futu Holdings Limited shares while 32.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.51%. There are 95 institutions holding the Futu Holdings Limited stock share, with General Atlantic, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 4.79 Million FUTU shares worth $137.04 Million.

ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.39% or 4.24 Million shares worth $121.45 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Innovator IBD 50 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. With 61073 shares estimated at $1.75 Million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held about 0.1% of the shares, roughly 59.29 Thousand shares worth around $1.91 Million.