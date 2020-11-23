In the latest trading session, 1,883,309 Fulgent Genetics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43 changing hands around $1.34 or 0.0322, the market valuation stands at $1.04 Billion. FLGT’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.02% off its 52-week high of $52.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 84.42% up since. When we look at Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts give the Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLGT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $2.06.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Instantly FLGT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.22%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $48.85- on Monday, Nov 16 added 11.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.3333, with the 5-day performance at 0.0047 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is 0.2089 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLGT’s forecast low is $35 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +132.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fulgent Genetics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +177.78% over the past 6 months, a 2189.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.4%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +5050%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5933.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 629.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.64 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $107.55 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $8.39 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1219.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. earnings to increase by 93%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.56% of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. shares while 34.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.68%. There are 170 institutions holding the Fulgent Genetics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.54% of the shares, roughly 1.59 Million FLGT shares worth $63.54 Million.

Raymond James Trust N.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.1% or 1.24 Million shares worth $49.61 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 731895 shares estimated at $29.31 Million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 279.57 Thousand shares worth around $4.47 Million.