In the latest trading session, 1,903,841 Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:FEAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.54 changing hands around -$0.43 or -0.0308, the market valuation stands at $1.17 Billion. FEAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.57% off its 52-week high of $14.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.55% up since. When we look at Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.7 Million.

Analysts give the Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FEAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) trade information

Although FEAC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.08%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.29- on Friday, Nov 20 added 5.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3677, with the 5-day performance at 0.067 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) is 0.0265 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25% of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares while 59.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.68%. There are 108 institutions holding the Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.61% of the shares, roughly 5.25 Million FEAC shares worth $63.85 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.7% or 4.62 Million shares worth $56.23 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 688303 shares estimated at $7.4 Million under it, the former controlled 1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 583.87 Thousand shares worth around $7.1 Million.