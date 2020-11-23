In the latest trading session, 2,360,433 Ferroglobe PLC(NASDAQ:GSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.2767, the market valuation stands at $157.66 Million. GSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.03% off its 52-week high of $1.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.37% up since. When we look at Ferroglobe PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 900.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 717.64 Million.

Analysts give the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 27.67%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.95 on Friday, Nov 20 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0085, with the 5-day performance at 0.4121 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 0.5032 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 350.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSM’s forecast low is $0.9 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Ferroglobe PLC earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.79% of Ferroglobe PLC shares while 22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.11%. There are 54 institutions holding the Ferroglobe PLC stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.58% of the shares, roughly 7.74 Million GSM shares worth $5.18 Million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 5.54 Million shares worth $3.71 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 2840355 shares estimated at $1.39 Million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 2.8 Million shares worth around $1.36 Million.