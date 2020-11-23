In the latest trading session, 1,483,001 Enerplus Corporation(NYSE:ERF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.32 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.0169, the market valuation stands at $517.02 Million. ERF’s current price is a discount, trading about -216.81% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.43% up since. When we look at Enerplus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 Million.

Analysts give the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ERF as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Enerplus Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Although ERF has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.69%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.54-8 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 8.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6746, with the 5-day performance at 0.1154 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 0.1542 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERF’s forecast low is $1.91 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +158.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enerplus Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -18.6% over the past 6 months, a -107.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -19.1%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Enerplus Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -8.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.79 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enerplus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 43252 will be $248.05 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $224.62 Million and $202.79 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Enerplus Corporation earnings to decrease by -173.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ERF Dividends

The 3.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.09. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.8%.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Enerplus Corporation shares while 56.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.14%. There are 199 institutions holding the Enerplus Corporation stock share, with Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 21.21 Million ERF shares worth $39.45 Million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.5% or 16.68 Million shares worth $31.03 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 3882530 shares estimated at $9.63 Million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.88 Million shares worth around $4.65 Million.