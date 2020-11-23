In the latest trading session, 1,280,707 Energy Fuels Inc.(NYSE:UUUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.9 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.041, the market valuation stands at $248.48 Million. UUUU’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.68% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.95% up since. When we look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.3 Million.

Analysts give the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended UUUU as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UUUU’s forecast low is $2.5 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Fuels Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +12.27% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Energy Fuels Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $450Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Fuels Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44075 will be $500Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.07 Million and $950Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -85.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Energy Fuels Inc. earnings to increase by 16%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares while 22.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.02%. There are 121 institutions holding the Energy Fuels Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.69% of the shares, roughly 5.89 Million UUUU shares worth $9.89 Million.

Old West Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.18% or 5.26 Million shares worth $8.83 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2667456 shares estimated at $4.03 Million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 2.37 Million shares worth around $3.97 Million.