In the latest trading session, 163,000,000 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.(NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.81 changing hands around $1.17 or 0.1214, the market valuation stands at $840.91 Million. SOLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.81% off its 52-week high of $13.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 91.77% up since. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 80.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.25 Million.

Analysts give the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SOLO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.14%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.60- on Friday, Nov 20 added 20.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.0279, with the 5-day performance at 0.7186 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 2.8885 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $7.91 with $9.8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -26.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -126.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.29% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 5.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.29%. There are 39 institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.2% of the shares, roughly 1.36 Million SOLO shares worth $3.39 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 957.79 Thousand shares worth $2.38 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1490103 shares estimated at $4.14 Million under it, the former controlled 4.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 35.75 Thousand shares worth around $100.81 Thousand.