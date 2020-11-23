In the latest trading session, 1,557,163 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:EIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.79 changing hands around -$0.24 or -0.0239, the market valuation stands at $325.32 Million. EIGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.59% off its 52-week high of $15.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.55, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.52% up since. When we look at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 681.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.06 Million.

Analysts give the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EIGR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Although EIGR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.39%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.13- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 12.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.347, with the 5-day performance at -0.1122 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is -0.0357 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 233.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EIGR’s forecast low is $23 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +380.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 134.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17%. The 2020 estimates are for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 19.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 74.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.52%. There are 149 institutions holding the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with 683 Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.06% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million EIGR shares worth $21.35 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.9% or 2.25 Million shares worth $18.28 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 778377 shares estimated at $7.47 Million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 555.82 Thousand shares worth around $4.52 Million.