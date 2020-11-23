In the latest trading session, 1,319,347 EHang Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.57 changing hands around $1.5 or 0.1355, the market valuation stands at $692.86 Million. EH’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.2% off its 52-week high of $16.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.59, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.62% up since. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 764.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162Million.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 13.55%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.01- on Monday, Nov 23 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.187, with the 5-day performance at 0.1362 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 0.4751 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 280.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 7.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 0.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.71%. There are 11 institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 13.18 Thousand EH shares worth $105.14 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 10.49 Thousand shares worth $83.71 Thousand as of 44103.