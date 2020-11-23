In the latest trading session, 2,644,347 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.78 changing hands around -$0.69 or -0.0282, the market valuation stands at $1.13 Billion. PLAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.21% off its 52-week high of $48.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.61% up since. When we look at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 Million.

Analysts give the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PLAY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$1.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Although PLAY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.82%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.12- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 8.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.408, with the 5-day performance at 0.0883 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is 0.2656 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.9, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLAY’s forecast low is $14 with $32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +94.6% over the past 6 months, a -239.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.5%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -5650%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -162.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -61.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. earnings to increase by 0.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.58% per year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. shares while 99.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.58%. There are 237 institutions holding the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 14.08% of the shares, roughly 6.7 Million PLAY shares worth $101.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.39% or 4.95 Million shares worth $74.97 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2945287 shares estimated at $44.65 Million under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $18.2 Million.