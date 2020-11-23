In the latest trading session, 2,065,583 Daqo New Energy Corp.(NYSE:DQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.71 changing hands around $1.63 or 0.0407, the market valuation stands at $2.9 Billion. DQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.83% off its 52-week high of $48.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.83% up since. When we look at Daqo New Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 Million.

Analysts give the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DQ as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Instantly DQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.07%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $47.52- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 12.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.0732, with the 5-day performance at -0.0406 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is -0.1382 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.02, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DQ’s forecast low is $24.4 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Daqo New Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +297.16% over the past 6 months, a 422.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.9%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Daqo New Energy Corp. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +146.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 291.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139.13 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Daqo New Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $256.77 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $83.91 Million and $118.92 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 115.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -56.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29% per year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.93% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares while 84.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.5%. There are 183 institutions holding the Daqo New Energy Corp. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 22.65% of the shares, roughly 3.15 Million DQ shares worth $85.14 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.06% or 2.79 Million shares worth $75.4 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 2282790 shares estimated at $83.37 Million under it, the former controlled 16.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 5.03% of the shares, roughly 698.73 Thousand shares worth around $25.52 Million.