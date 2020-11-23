In the latest trading session, 1,125,028 CVR Partners, LP(NYSE:UAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.0513, the market valuation stands at $91.01 Million. UAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -284.15% off its 52-week high of $3.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30.49% up since. When we look at CVR Partners, LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 589.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.03 Million.

Analysts give the CVR Partners, LP (UAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended UAN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. CVR Partners, LP’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) trade information

Instantly UAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.13%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.843 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7355, with the 5-day performance at 0.1081 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) is 0.0756 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAN’s forecast low is $0.95 with $0.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.85% for it to hit the projected low.

CVR Partners, LP (UAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVR Partners, LP share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.46% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. CVR Partners, LP estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +22.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.99 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CVR Partners, LP’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $84.24 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $86.06 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.1%. The 2020 estimates are for CVR Partners, LP earnings to increase by 30.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

UAN Dividends

CVR Partners, LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17 – February 22, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 41.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.4.

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.3% of CVR Partners, LP shares while 34.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.32%. There are 39 institutions holding the CVR Partners, LP stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 10.69 Million UAN shares worth $9.28 Million.

Barclays PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.2% or 9.1 Million shares worth $7.9 Million as of 44103.