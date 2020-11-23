In the latest trading session, 1,509,062 Crescent Point Energy Corp.(NYSE:CPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.84 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.0888, the market valuation stands at $979.66 Million. CPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -163.04% off its 52-week high of $4.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.28% up since. When we look at Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 Million.

Analysts give the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended CPG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPG’s forecast low is $1.15 with $2.43 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crescent Point Energy Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +14.97% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Crescent Point Energy Corp. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -108.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $658.64 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending 43252 will be $657.27 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $621.41 Million and $549.08 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.01%. The 2020 estimates are for Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 111.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around N/A, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.01. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 4.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares while 35.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.38%. There are 179 institutions holding the Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.34% of the shares, roughly 28.31 Million CPG shares worth $34.54 Million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 15.68 Million shares worth $19.12 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 12317000 shares estimated at $18.97 Million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 9.21 Million shares worth around $14.18 Million.