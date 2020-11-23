In the latest trading session, 1,906,357 Vroom, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.48 changing hands around -$0.23 or -0.0063, the market valuation stands at $4.75 Billion. VRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.94% off its 52-week high of $75.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.99, which suggests the current value is an impressive 9.57% up since. When we look at Vroom, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 Million.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Vroom, Inc. earnings to decrease by -180.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.38% of Vroom, Inc. shares while 72.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.32%. There are 190 institutions holding the Vroom, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 15.88 Million VRM shares worth $822.02 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 5.07 Million shares worth $262.45 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 1479000 shares estimated at $76.58 Million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 1.12 Million shares worth around $77.04 Million.