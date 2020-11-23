In the latest trading session, 1,265,260 Trillium Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:TRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.78 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.012, the market valuation stands at $1.79 Billion. TRIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.34% off its 52-week high of $18.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the current value is an impressive 98.37% up since. When we look at Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 Million.

Analysts give the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TRIL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRIL’s forecast low is $14 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares while 68.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.35%. There are 130 institutions holding the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with VR Adviser, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 7.2 Million TRIL shares worth $102.38 Million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.26% or 6.16 Million shares worth $87.57 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 2547000 shares estimated at $20.61 Million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 642.7 Thousand shares worth around $4.29 Million.