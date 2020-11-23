In the latest trading session, 1,466,955 TETRA Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:TTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.74 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.037, the market valuation stands at $92.92 Million. TTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -187.84% off its 52-week high of $2.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.27% up since. When we look at TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Analysts give the TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TTI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Instantly TTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.7%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.76 on Friday, Nov 20 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6237, with the 5-day performance at 0.223 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is 0.2895 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTI’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TETRA Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +95.86% over the past 6 months, a 360% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. TETRA Technologies, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -400%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -650% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.85 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $151.05 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $259.46 Million and $222.94 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.7%. The 2020 estimates are for TETRA Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -499.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29% per year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.23% of TETRA Technologies, Inc. shares while 44.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.37%. There are 89 institutions holding the TETRA Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Roumell Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 11.48 Million TTI shares worth $5.86 Million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 7.13 Million shares worth $3.64 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 9668079 shares estimated at $6.57 Million under it, the former controlled 7.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 4.52% of the shares, roughly 5.7 Million shares worth around $2.91 Million.