In the latest trading session, 1,880,740 Peabody Energy Corporation(NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.4. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.17 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0085, the market valuation stands at $114.43 Million. BTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -812.82% off its 52-week high of $10.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.62% up since. When we look at Peabody Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.9 Million.

Analysts give the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BTU as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Peabody Energy Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Although BTU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.85%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.2 on Monday, Nov 16 added 2.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.8717, with the 5-day performance at 0.1143 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is -0.2822 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTU’s forecast low is $0.9 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +156.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peabody Energy Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -62.86% over the past 6 months, a -3481.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -59.1%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Peabody Energy Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -161.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $760.02 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Peabody Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $893.3 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.12 Billion and $846.2 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -147.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 09, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 17.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.58.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.26% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares while 94.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.09%. There are 178 institutions holding the Peabody Energy Corporation stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 29.57% of the shares, roughly 28.92 Million BTU shares worth $66.51 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 9.65 Million shares worth $22.2 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 6213131 shares estimated at $14.29 Million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 1.95 Million shares worth around $5.62 Million.