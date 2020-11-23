In the latest trading session, 12,479,902 Pacific Ethanol, Inc.(NASDAQ:PEIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.9 changing hands around $0.28 or 0.0498, the market valuation stands at $404.13 Million. PEIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -93.9% off its 52-week high of $11.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 96.27% up since. When we look at Pacific Ethanol, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.98 Million.

Analysts give the Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PEIX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Pacific Ethanol, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) trade information

Instantly PEIX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.98%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.55-9 on Friday, Nov 20 added 9.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.0769, with the 5-day performance at 0.0297 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is -0.4452 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 179.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PEIX’s forecast low is $13 with $20.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +247.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 120.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pacific Ethanol, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +912.18% over the past 6 months, a -127.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.7%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +208%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 176.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $234.25 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Pacific Ethanol, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $293.31 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $357.62 Million and $311.4 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares while 38.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.34%. There are 82 institutions holding the Pacific Ethanol, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 4.84 Million PEIX shares worth $35.35 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 2.43 Million shares worth $17.74 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1096335 shares estimated at $4.34 Million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 980.57 Thousand shares worth around $696.11 Thousand.