In the latest trading session, 1,670,133 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation(NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.005, the market valuation stands at $1.51 Billion. MGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.33% off its 52-week high of $13.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.23, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.17% up since. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 Million.

Analysts give the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MGY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.5%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.29-4 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 4.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5231, with the 5-day performance at 0.1029 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 0.2024 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGY’s forecast low is $6 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +83.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4% over the past 6 months, a -106.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -35.5%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 209.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.98 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $147.37 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $229.71 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to decrease by -82.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.69% per year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 109.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.85%. There are 251 institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with EnerVest Limited the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 21.08% of the shares, roughly 34.89 Million MGY shares worth $180.37 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 17.39 Million shares worth $89.93 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 4908300 shares estimated at $31.61 Million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 4.16 Million shares worth around $25.2 Million.