In the latest trading session, 4,223,020 HighPoint Resources Corporation(NYSE:HPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.67 changing hands around $0.34 or 0.03, the market valuation stands at $50.24 Million. HPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -748.33% off its 52-week high of $99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.01% up since. When we look at HighPoint Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.83 Million.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) trade information

Instantly HPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.70- on Thursday, Nov 19 added 20.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.8619, with the 5-day performance at 2.1037 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is 0.4443 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HighPoint Resources Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -16.13% over the past 6 months, a -167.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -35.5%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. HighPoint Resources Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +48.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HighPoint Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $63Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $121.81 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.3%. The 2020 estimates are for HighPoint Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -200%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31% per year.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares while 61.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.53%. There are 66 institutions holding the HighPoint Resources Corporation stock share, with G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 46.46% of the shares, roughly 2Million HPR shares worth $23Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.77% or 119.2 Thousand shares worth $1.37 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 60599 shares estimated at $893.84 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 33.17 Thousand shares worth around $489.27 Thousand.