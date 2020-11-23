In the latest trading session, 1,720,043 Cemtrex, Inc.(NASDAQ:CETX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.29 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.0485, the market valuation stands at $21.68 Million. CETX’s current price is a discount, trading about -190.7% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.49% up since. When we look at Cemtrex, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 839.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 Million.

Analysts give the Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CETX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Cemtrex, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Instantly CETX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.85%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.3697 on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0079, with the 5-day performance at 0.1413 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is 0.2167 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 760.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 638.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 171.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CETX’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +171.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 171.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Cemtrex, Inc. earnings to increase by 28.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.17% of Cemtrex, Inc. shares while 8.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.58%. There are 13 institutions holding the Cemtrex, Inc. stock share, with Wedbush Securities Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 68.43 Thousand CETX shares worth $75.95 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 22.06 Thousand shares worth $24.49 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 22059 shares estimated at $36.18 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 4.3 Thousand shares worth around $5.72 Thousand.