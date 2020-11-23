In the latest trading session, 3,270,368 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated(NASDAQ:CORT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.93 changing hands around $0.49 or 0.0209, the market valuation stands at $2.78 Billion. CORT’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.13% off its 52-week high of $23.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.47% up since. When we look at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 Million.

Analysts give the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CORT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Instantly CORT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.09%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.96- on Friday, Nov 20 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.9777, with the 5-day performance at 0.3228 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is 0.3459 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CORT’s forecast low is $16 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.4% over the past 6 months, a 6.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.4%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -29.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.36 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $97.45 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $87.89 Million and $93.25 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings to increase by 29.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.75% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 77.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.22%. There are 312 institutions holding the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 12.98% of the shares, roughly 15.08 Million CORT shares worth $262.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.1% or 11.73 Million shares worth $204.19 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 6455172 shares estimated at $112.35 Million under it, the former controlled 5.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 4.25% of the shares, roughly 4.94 Million shares worth around $73.84 Million.