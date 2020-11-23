In the latest trading session, 2,098,566 CleanSpark, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.15 changing hands around -$0.44 or -0.0415, the market valuation stands at $221.63 Million. CLSK’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.16% off its 52-week high of $15.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the current value is an impressive 90.44% up since. When we look at CleanSpark, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.

Analysts give the CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLSK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. CleanSpark, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Although CLSK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.15%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.34- on Thursday, Nov 19 added 10.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.8972, with the 5-day performance at 0.1508 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 0.1278 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLSK’s forecast low is $18 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +77.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 77.34% for it to hit the projected low.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for CleanSpark, Inc. earnings to increase by 54.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.64% of CleanSpark, Inc. shares while 15.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.19%. There are 36 institutions holding the CleanSpark, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 16.73% of the shares, roughly 815.49 Thousand CLSK shares worth $10.19 Million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.99% or 535.76 Thousand shares worth $6.69 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 34491 shares estimated at $347.67 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 10.44 Thousand shares worth around $105.22 Thousand.