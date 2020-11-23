In the latest trading session, 5,711,818 Cinedigm Corp.(NASDAQ:CIDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.59 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.0813, the market valuation stands at $76.3 Million. CIDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -916.95% off its 52-week high of $6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.63% up since. When we look at Cinedigm Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 Million.

Analysts give the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CIDM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Cinedigm Corp.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Instantly CIDM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.13%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.769 on Monday, Nov 16 added 23.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1604, with the 5-day performance at -0.0205 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is 0.0589 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 366.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CIDM’s forecast low is $2 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +493.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 238.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cinedigm Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -31.58% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Cinedigm Corp. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +84.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.57 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cinedigm Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $8.08 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $11.51 Million and $7.74 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Cinedigm Corp. earnings to increase by 21.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.5% of Cinedigm Corp. shares while 18.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.43%. There are 32 institutions holding the Cinedigm Corp. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.76% of the shares, roughly 4.88 Million CIDM shares worth $2.76 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.06% or 1.38 Million shares worth $778.37 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 786863 shares estimated at $1.5 Million under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 565Thousand shares worth around $1.08 Million.