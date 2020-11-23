In the latest trading session, 3,385,271 Cassava Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:SAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.33 changing hands around -$0.14 or -0.0187, the market valuation stands at $256.21 Million. SAVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.99% off its 52-week high of $12.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.72% up since. When we look at Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.18 Million.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Although SAVA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.87%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.40-1 on Monday, Nov 16 added 12.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4096, with the 5-day performance at -0.1243 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is -0.2202 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Cassava Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 56.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.2% of Cassava Sciences, Inc. shares while 28.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.8%. There are 92 institutions holding the Cassava Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.65% of the shares, roughly 1.45 Million SAVA shares worth $16.64 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 1.27 Million shares worth $14.66 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 497510 shares estimated at $1.53 Million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 473.4 Thousand shares worth around $5.45 Million.