In the latest trading session, 12,121,691 Canaan Inc.(NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.28 changing hands around $0.79 or 0.2264, the market valuation stands at $670.57 Million. CAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -109.81% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.88% up since. When we look at Canaan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 Million.

Analysts give the Canaan Inc. (CAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CAN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 22.64%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.35-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2984, with the 5-day performance at 0.609 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 1.1837 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Canaan Inc. earnings to decrease by -945%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Canaan Inc. shares while 7.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.53%. There are 24 institutions holding the Canaan Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 2.71 Million CAN shares worth $5.08 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 1.18 Million shares worth $2.21 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Reality Shares NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. With 596033 shares estimated at $1.11 Million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Reality Shares NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 93.54 Thousand shares worth around $233.86 Thousand.