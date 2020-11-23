In the latest trading session, 1,393,561 Caleres, Inc.(NYSE:CAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.49 changing hands around -$0.63 or -0.048, the market valuation stands at $473.52 Million. CAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.8% off its 52-week high of $24.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.02% up since. When we look at Caleres, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 741.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 753.91 Million.

Analysts give the Caleres, Inc. (CAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CAL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Caleres, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) trade information

Although CAL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.8%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.70- on Friday, Nov 20 added 15.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4741, with the 5-day performance at 0.2079 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is 0.4034 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAL’s forecast low is $13 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caleres, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +69.01% over the past 6 months, a -190.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Caleres, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -47.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 110% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $606.89 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Caleres, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44287 will be $602.65 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $698.95 Million and $426.9 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Caleres, Inc. earnings to increase by 783%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

CAL Dividends

Caleres, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 19, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 2.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.28. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.43%.

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.63% of Caleres, Inc. shares while 81.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.76%. There are 220 institutions holding the Caleres, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 5.67 Million CAL shares worth $54.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.5% or 3.22 Million shares worth $30.8 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2388633 shares estimated at $22.84 Million under it, the former controlled 6.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $9.3 Million.